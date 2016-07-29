Here's what you're actually seeing during Thursday night's beautiful meteor shower

The Delta Aquarids meteor shower is peaking Thursday and Friday night. Experts expect to see up to 20 meteors an hour. So, if you’re in the mood to see some shooting stars, find a safe, dark area far from city lights, sit back, and look up.

Meteor showers are nature’s nocturnal entertainment. During large showers, like the Perseids and Geminids, you can see as many as a hundred meteors an hour. But what even is a meteor? What causes these stunning showers to occur every year?

Produced by Jess Orwig and Alex Kuzoian

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.