How Often You Should Keep In Touch With The People That Matter

Flickr/abbynormyStaying in touch every two weeks is what keeps friendships alive.

5 good things for every 1 bad things is the golden ratio for harmonious relationships.

Yes, we are more likely to buy when the price is $1.99 instead of $2.00.

Recounting three good things every day is the key to increased happiness.

0.7 is the female waist-to-hip ratio men find most attractive around the world.

10,000 hours is how long it takes to be an expert—if you challenge yourself every day.

The effects of money on happiness flatten out at $75,000 a year.

Join 25K+ subscribers. Get a free daily update via email here.



Related posts:

Are the big events in life most responsible for your happiness?

What do very happy people all have in common?

10 quick ways to improve your life, distilled from tons of research

Permalink

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.