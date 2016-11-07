Everything you need to know about Infinity Stones -- the gems that will be at the center of the next big 'Avengers' movie

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Doctor Strange” and potential spoilers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead.

“Doctor Strange” introduced us to the mystic arts, parallel dimensions, the multiverse, and many new characters. However, one of the most important relics introduced in the movie is the Eye of Agamotto. The artifact, which has the ability to change and distort time is better known as an Infinity Stone.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s one of several stones that we’ve seen slowly teased over the past 14 Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Fans who saw the time stone in “Doctor Strange” know that it will come to play a larger part in the next “Avengers” movie, “Infinity War,” when it comes to theatres in May 2018.

Little do the Avengers, and Strange, realise it, but a more powerful force, Thanos, who has been hinted at on screen and was finally introduced in 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” has been trying to get his hands on the Infinity Stones.

Each stone has its own unique power. When the six stones are combined together, say in a gauntlet which Thanos conveniently has, let’s just say it’s not good news for the Avengers or anyone else for that matter. A complete guantlet gives its wielder unlimited power.

That power can mean anything from to wiping out complete countries, as Thanos has done in the comics.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Actor Josh Brolin showing off the Infinity Guantlet.

Though his motives in the films aren’t too clear yet, in the comics he’s on a quest to wipe out most life forms across the universe to impress the physical form of death. (Yeah, it’s weird.)

Marvel Thanos just wants to rule the universe with Death by his side.

So what are these stones and what do they all do?

We’ve seen five of the six so far on screen. The stones on film appear to differ slightly from the ones introduced in the comics, which have varied over time.

Benicio del Toro’s character, The Collector, described the origin of the stones in 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy”:

“Before creation itself, there were six singularities. Then the universe exploded into existence, and the remnants of these systems were forged into concentrated ingots. Infinity Stones. These stones, it seems, can only be brandished by beings of extraordinary strength.”

Here’s a quick guide to each of the Infinity Stones.

Blue (introduced in “Thor”): The space stone, also known as the Tesseract, is currently at Thor’s home in Asgard being watched over by Heimdall (Idris Elba). It has the ability to provide interdimensional travel.

Red (introduced in “Thor: The Dark World”): Known as the reality stone, the Aether can manipulate matter. It was desired by Malekith in order to make the universe dark in “Thor: The Dark World.” In one of the post-credit scenes for the film it was delivered to The Collector, who is still believed to have it. It’s not clear whether it was lost in the shuffle that happened in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Disney / Marvel screencap Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) discovers the Aether in the ‘Thor’ sequel.

Marvel The Asgardians handed off the Aether to the Collector for safe keeping.

Purple (introduced in “Guardians of the Galaxy”): The power stone is currently being held onto by the Nova Corps on Xandar. The Guardians were able to wield its power together. The power stone can enhance strength, durability, and be used to emit blasts and explosions.

Marvel Yondu holding the orb which holds the power stone in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’

Yellow (introduced in “Avengers: Age of Ultron”): The mind stone was held in Loki’s Chitauri scepter and is now in the Vision’s head. (That’s not a good sign for him moving forward.) The mind stone gives the user the abilities of telepathy and telekinesis. It reminds me of Professor X in the X-Men, because it allows the person using it to access any and all minds at once.

Marvel We’re really nervous about how Thanos is going to get that yellow gemstone.

Green (introduced in “Doctor Strange”): The time stone is housed in the Eye of Agamotto. It allows for the manipulation of time and space. Time can be slowed down, sped up, or altered. Doctor Strange was able to successfully access and use the time stone. It’s currently stored at Kamar-Taj in Nepal.

The one Infinity Stone we haven’t seen yet is the orange one, which will most likely be the soul gem. We have a few more movies to go until the next “Avengers” film — “Black Panther,” a new Spider-Man film, and “Thor: Ragnarok” — so we’re sure we’ll see it before then.

