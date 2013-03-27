Conservative Threat Of 'DEFCON 6' Would Actually Be Quite Peaceful

The poster for the 1985 post-apocalyptic Cold War film ‘Defcon 4’

Influential conservative radio host Steve Deace recently warned that conservatives are prepared to go ‘DEFCON’ 6 if the Supreme Court strikes down Prop 8 (i.e. California’s voter-approved ban on gay marriage).



“This idea that some people have that the court is going to settle the issue in the Republican Party — it’s going to do the exact opposite,” Deace said. “It’s going to raise the issue to Orange Threat Level, it’ll be DEFCON 6…It will become the defining litmus test.”

There’s just one problem: there’s no such thing as DEFCON 6.

DEFCONs, or “defence readiness conditions,” are a signal used by U.S. Armed Forces to measure between peace and global military apocalypse.

Deace may have intended to over shoot here to illustrate a point, except the scale only goes up to 1. The threat ascends as numbers descend.

So DEFCON 6 wouldn’t mean “it’s going to be even nastier,” as Deace says, but the opposite — pro-family groups would be at peace with the idea of marriage equality.

Deace’s mention of “Orange Threat Level” is an accurate reference to the Department of Homeland Security Threat Level, and would mean that the country is at “high risk” of terrorist attack.

The DEFCON mix-up fairly common misconception.

DEFCON 5 Department of defence (DoD) exercide term: FADE OUT Description: Normal peacetime readiness DEFCON 4 DoD exercise term: DOUBLE DOWN Description: Normal, increased intelligence and strengthened security measures DEFCON 3 DoD exercise term: ROUND HOUSE Description: Increase in force readiness above normal readiness (Air Force ready to mobilize in 15 minutes) In October 1973 U.S. forces went on DEFCON 3 after Egyptian and Syrian forces launched a surprise attack on Israel and possible intervention by the Soviet Union was feared. DEFCON 2 DoD exercise term: FAST PACE Description: Further Increase in force readiness, but less than maximum readiness (Armed Forces ready to deploy and engage in less than 6 hours, one step away from nuclear war) The US Strategic Air Command was placed on DEFCON 2 for the first time in history during the Cuban Missile Crisis, t DEFCON 1 DoD exercise term: COCKED PISTOL Description: Maximum force readiness (Nuclear war imminent) DEFCON 1 has never been called for. More rules to live by 5 Steps To Survival When Bullets Start To Fly >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.