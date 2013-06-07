Credit Scoring Shouldn't Be Some Huge Mystery

If Americans know anything about credit cards, it’s how to swipe them.



Things get a little bit fuzzier when you start asking questions about credit scores, credit reports, and pretty much anything having to do with that inch-thick customer agreement you had to sign in order to get one in the first place.

Credit scores are probably the most complicated grades we’ll ever receive, and yet few people actually know the ins and outs of what they mean, how they’re compiled and what kind of damage they can do to our finances.

Check out this helpful infographic by Credit Sesame to separate fact from fiction:

Get your free credit score at CreditSesame.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.