Here's What Your Favourite iPhone Apps Might Look Like After Apple Releases Its Big Software Update

A mockup of how Instagram could change in iOS 7.

The new version of iOS, the operating system for iPhones and iPads, coming this fall is going to completely overhaul the design you’re used to.



What we haven’t seen is how developers will change their apps to better match Apple’s new look.

Apple has released new software for developers that will let them update their apps to include the new features, controls, and icons that are coming in iOS 7, but few if any developers have publicly spoken about what this will mean for their apps.

Some designers on the design showcase site Dribbble have decided to show what popular apps will look like when their teams utilise Apple’s new software. This Tumblr page decided to round up up the best examples.

So far, the results are rather pleasing to look at.

