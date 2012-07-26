Is This A Real Change For Apple Or Is It Just A Blip?

Apple reported weak earnings last night — basically, everything except for iPad sales came in below Wall Street’s expectations.



So, what does this all mean? Are the days of blowout earnings over for Apple?

Watch our quick video explainer below to find out what these weak earnings mean for Apple:

Produced by William Wei

