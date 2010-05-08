Apple’s new iPhone is on its way: On June 7, a month from today, Apple is expected to unveil a new iPhone at its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco.



What does it mean for you? Plenty, from when you’ll need to cancel plans to wait in line for one, to how Apple’s new hardware and software features will change the way you use your phone.

Click here to find out what Apple’s new iPhone means for you →

The biggest difference this year from last: We actually know a lot about what’s coming.

Gadget blog Gizmodo — controversially, and possibly illegally — obtained an iPhone prototype last month that is likely very close to the final version Apple will sell. It features a better screen, new case design made out of high-tech glass or ceramic, and a bigger battery.

We also have a good idea about some of the software features the new iPhone will support, thanks to Apple’s preview event in April. The big feature everyone is talking about is Apple’s new take on multitasking, which will let you do things like listening to Pandora music while reading your email, something you couldn’t do before.

