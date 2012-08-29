Apple's Big Win Over Samsung Is Validation For Steve Jobs And Apple

Apple’s big win over Samsung is validation for Steve Jobs who believed Android was a stolen product. We don’t believe it will ultimately have much of an effect on the smartphone market, or Android overall.
