What Apple Should Be Doing With ARM - And It's Not Macs

Antone Gonsalves

According to recent Bloomberg story, Apple is exploring ways to move its line of Mac computers from Intel’s x86 processors over to ARM chips.

But such a move would take years and cost billions of dollars – and it’s not clear what the company would get for its efforts. What would an ARM-powered Mac offer compared to all the other laptops and desktops in a stagnant market? It might be thinner and lighter, and offer longer battery life, but given all the things that go into making a full-fledged computer, it’s not clear how significant any benefits might end up being.

