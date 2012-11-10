What Apple Should Be Doing With ARM - And It's Not Macs

According to recent Bloomberg story, Apple is exploring ways to move its line of Mac computers from Intel’s x86 processors over to ARM chips.



But such a move would take years and cost billions of dollars – and it’s not clear what the company would get for its efforts. What would an ARM-powered Mac offer compared to all the other laptops and desktops in a stagnant market? It might be thinner and lighter, and offer longer battery life, but given all the things that go into making a full-fledged computer, it’s not clear how significant any benefits might end up being.

