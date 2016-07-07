This is what Apple's iPhone 7 will probably look like

Wondering what Apple’s next iPhone is going to look like? Wonder no more.

This is what you can expect from the iPhone 7 in terms of looks:

This is a concept of the iPhone 7 Plus made by 3D designer Martin Hajek, who often works closely with notorious gadget leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer.

The iPhone 7 Plus is said to exclusively feature a dual lens camera while the regular 4.7-inch iPhone 7 will feature a single, albeit larger, camera.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hemmerstoffer leaked CAD (computer-aided design) renders on nowhereelse.fr, which were obtained from a Chinese source. 9to5Mac first spotted Hemmerstoffer’s report.

These supposedly leaked CAD renders of Apple’s next iPhone strongly support Hajek’s concept above.

Hemmerstoffer has an excellent record of reliability when it comes to gadget leaks, so there’s a strong possibility that these renders are accurate.

In his report, Hemmerstoffer posted other renders showing specific parts of the next iPhone, like the larger port hole for the camera of the regular 4.7-inch iPhone, as well as the dual lens camera that will allegedly feature exclusively on the larger Plus model.

Strangely, only the render supposedly showing the regular 4.7-inch iPhone includes the redesigned antenna stripes that rumours claim will wrap around the top and bottom edges of the phone rather than cutting across the back. The larger Plus model has no sign of antenna stripes at all, even though no rumours have suggested this kind of change.

The renders also reinforce the notion that Apple will ditch the headphone jack on its next iPhone, and a second speaker will take up its place.

Regardless of whether or not these CAD renders are real, they are at the very least consistent with other allegedly leaked images, renders, schematics, as well as rumours and leaked information. That said, as much as all these leaks and rumours support each other, no one will know for sure what the next iPhone will look like or what it does until Apple itself reveals the official details at its iPhone event in September.

