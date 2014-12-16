Apple Sent Its Employees This Heartwarming Letter And Custom Gift For The Holidays

Each year Apple gives its employees a special gift to thank them for the hard work they have done all year, and this year they will be getting a customised Incase backpack stamped with a bright white Apple logo, 9to5Mac reports.

The blog received images of the gift, and it appears to be a special custom version of the Incase Staple Backpack, which usually costs about $US60. It already sold on eBay with a Buy It Now price of $US99.99.

Here’s a photo of the backpack posted by an Apple employee on Twitter (via 9to5Mac).

i joke about being spoiled by apple but i really am spoiled by apple. constant free food & backpack for christmas pic.twitter.com/3FONjf0OcR

— rin ☆ (@jonsnowballs) December 14, 2014

Apple employees also recieved this letter, which 9to5Mac published.

This is our gift to you. But it can never compare to what you’ve given. What does it take to give a gift? It takes thoughtfulness. Compassion. And sometimes, sacrifice of your time, your talent, and your heart, These are the gifts you give: kindness, knowledge, humour, and patience. You give them when you cover for a teammate, so they can go on a much-deserved break. When you send an email recognising a job well done. Or when you grab an extra coffee for a friend before you clock in. You give these gifts whether it’s the beginning of the season, or the end of a very long day. You do it over, and over, and over again. Amazing products are designed in Cupertino. Amazing moments are made by you. These moments are your gift this holiday season — to your customers, to your team, and to the world. Thank you.

In the past, Apple has given employees custom hoodies with the Apple logo, water bottles, and blankets for the holidays. Google gave employees Android Wear smartwatches as a holiday gift this year, according to 9to5Google, and let them choose between a free Nexus 5 or Nexus 7 last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.