11 New Android Users Share What They Miss Most About Their iPhones

Switching to a new smartphone operating system often comes with a learning curve and growing pains.



The iPhone and Android operating systems are both completely different, so naturally making the jump from one to the other will cause you to miss some functions and features.

A thread on Reddit asked users who recently converted from the iPhone to Android what they missed the most about their former Apple devices.

One recent switcher said, “an Android device feels like a computer, with mobile features added in. I just feel like I can get more work done on my Nexus. There’s flow. A normal workflow on iOS involves copious use of the home button, copying, pasting, scrolling trying to find an app, rinse, repeat.”

One user surprisingly missed the iPhone's battery life. 'I miss the battery life, hardware design, the case and accessory ecosystem, Safari, iMessage, FindmyiPhone, hardware silent switch, game selection, iCloud device backups, higher quality version of some 3rd party apps (like Facebook or Rdio), OS updates with no delay, iCloud photo stream sharing and the device build quality.' Source: Reddit Others complained about missing particular apps. A lack of compatible Android accessories also left something to be desired. 'I miss accessories being everywhere,' one user said. 'There are way more accessories out there for iPhone vs your android devices because the android market is much more fragmented.' Source: Reddit Available options were another thing one user missed from his iPhone. 'What do I miss? There are some things...This will depend on what phone you get but I was surprised that there aren't that many options in stock android (given how everyone says how 'infinitely customisable' android is). For example, I had to download an app to get my phone to show a battery %, and another one to give me quick access to lock the screen orientation.' Source: Reddit There are some iPhone shortcuts that aren't available on Android. 'I miss being able to tap the status bar thing to have an app scroll rapidly to the top of the page.' Source: Reddit Apple's music player dominates any Android alternative. The iPhone camera quality left this user wanting more, among other things. 'Camera quality on iPhones are, for the most part, better than Android phones, although this is slowly shifting with flagship phones produced from 2012 onwards.' Source: Reddit A lack of iMessage left a void in this user's smartphone experience. 'I miss iMessage mostly. I have unlimited texting so it's not a big deal, but it was nice to have. Also, iOS has a pretty nice selection of apps that Android doesn't have. Recently the quality of apps has vastly improved, so it's getting better, but iOS still has some exclusives over Android. It won't be long before there's nothing to be missed from iOS.' Source: Reddit The iPhone copy and paste experience made this new Android user miss Apple. 'Switching to Android was a huge improvement for me. There are only a couple of things I miss like, being able to copy images to my clipboard and then pasting into an IM conversation to share. On iPhone, there was even an app to right click an image on my computer and send it to my phones clipboard to paste.' He continued, 'I also love gaming and my phone is the only mobile device I have. So I wish developers would make as many games for android as they do for iPhone.' Source: Reddit The lack of a hardware mute switch is annoying to some new Android users. Want to see what more iPhone owners think about switching to Android? Click here to read the entire thread on Reddit >

