It's Cheap Flight Day -- here's how to make the most of it

If you are planning any trips, today is the day to book your flight.

August 23 is called “Cheap Flight Day.” It’s the day most airlines drop the prices on flights because it marks the start of the fall season where kids have already flown back to school and the rush to book vacations dies off, Brian Ek, a travel analyst at Priceline, told Go BankingRates.

Several airlines have deals for Cheap Flight Day, they include: American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Delta Airlines, Emirates International, Fiji Airways, JetBlue, Norwegian Air, Qatar Airways, Vietnam Airlines, and Virgin America.

Deals include the ability to fly from Miami to Turks and Caicos Islands for as low as $68 one way on American Airlines, and the ability to fly from New York to Bangkok, Thailand for as low as $682 for a round-trip ticket on Qatar Airways.

These deals, though, are only available for a short window of time, which lasts from now to about November when airline travel picks back up for the holiday season.

To save even more money on “Cheap Flight Day,” remember to try other travel hacks as well, like keeping your dates flexible and travelling during off-hours, like early in the morning or late at night.

