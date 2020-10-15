An interior designer shares 10 things he would never have in his own bedroom

Ant Clausen/Shutterstock Insider spoke to an interior designer about what you won’t find in his bedroom.

Insider asked interior designer Javier Fernandez of Transitional Designs what items or trends he would never have in his bedroom.

The pro said he avoids all-matching furniture sets.

He said stark or bright lighting should also be left out of the bedroom, as it hinders a peaceful environment.

A lack of window and flooring treatments are also major no-no’s, according to the designer.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When redecorating your bedroom, there are plenty of items to consider, from dressers and lamps to rugs and window treatments. But a good place to start is knowing what not to buy and which trends to avoid.

To learn more, Insider asked interior designer Javier Fernandez of Transitional Designs about the things he would never have in his bedroom.

Read on to see what he said.

He wouldn’t buy furniture that’s way too big for his space.

Shutterstock Oversized furniture may fill up a space, but it doesn’t always look great.

One of the worst things you can do is put wrong-sized furniture in your bedroom, according to Fernandez.

“Too often I’ve seen rooms with ginormous, bulky furniture that overwhelms a room, barely leaving a walking path to get in or out of the bedroom,” Fernandez told Insider.

Instead, you should begin by getting the right-sized bed so that it fits the room, he said.

This will allow ample space for things like a nightstand, a chest of drawers, or any other vital elements needed in the room. When possible, try to leave a minimum of 30 inches of empty space around the bed, he added.

You won’t find his room covered in clutter.

Shutterstock He said he tries to keep clutter to a minimum by having plenty of storage options.

Another pet peeve Fernandez has is a messy bedroom. To help prevent this, he utilises smart storage solutions.

“Organising your precious items such as clothes, shoes, and accessories will give a room a lighter and clear feeling,” Fernandez said.

Simply incorporating a few decorative, yet organizational, items can help you keep your bedroom neat and clutter-free, he added. It’s essential to select furniture pieces that fit appropriately in the room and also serve your storage needs.

He doesn’t want to have boring window treatments anywhere in his house, let alone his bedroom.

Christine Bird/Shutterstock There are more exciting ways to block light.

“Too often I find that individuals pay no attention to window treatments, opting for quick and cheap blinds that do nothing for a room,” Fernandez told Insider. “Perhaps it’s a belief that the installation of anything else would be too complicated or the cost would be unaffordable.”

But pretty panels and Roman shades aren’t as complicated or cost-prohibitive as you might think, he said.

There are a number of companies that will provide you with great window-treatment options with easy installation at affordable prices, he added. You can also find DIY instructional videos online if you opt to install them yourself.

As a bonus, upgraded window treatments can hide the bright light from the sun or street lamps outside, potentially helping you get a better night’s sleep.

A bed without a headboard is a missed opportunity to help a room feel complete.

Demkat/Shutterstock A headboard can make a room feel more complete.

In the same way that great window treatments frame and complete a window, a headboard does the same for a bed, said Fernandez. Not using a headboard can make your bedroom look incomplete.

Again, there are a variety of options available, including DIY solutions, so there’s no reason not to complete the look of your room, he added.

“My rule is that the headboard you select should fit the bed appropriately, as well as the existing colours and patterns of a room,” Fernandez told Insider.

All-matching furniture sets are this interior designer’s nightmare.

Shutterstock Matching furniture sets can feel impersonal.

“I will never use an out-of-the-box bedroom set,” Fernandez told Insider. “These sets often never really fit a room, and more importantly, never fit any design space I create.”

Instead, select individual pieces, he suggested. This allows you the opportunity to design a space that fits the room and your personality best.

Bright, stark lighting is handy in a kitchen or bathroom, but not in a bedroom.

Yulia YasPe/Shutterstock Having dimmable lights is ideal for a bedroom, he said.

Intense, bright lighting like is much better in a bathroom or kitchen. For the bedroom, you want to find something much softer, Fernandez said.

“Adding the right ceiling fixture with a dimmer and table lamps with soft, warm light will go a long way to achieving mood lighting for sweet dreams,” he told Insider.

You won’t find a totally bare floor in his room, either.

Artazum/Shutterstock A rug can warm up a space.

Leaving a bedroom floor without any treatment is another item on Fernandez’s “never” list. The right area rug can add style, warmth, and comfort to your bedroom, he said.

When selecting a rug, you want to start by picking the correct size, which is determined by what area you want to cover: the floor under your bed or the perimeter of the bedroom, he explained. Once you decide, you can measure the space to select an appropriately sized rug.

In terms of texture, colour, and pattern, you’ll want to select a rug that will highlight and work with the style of the room, Fernandez said.

For example, if your room has many natural elements, such as rattan and wicker, a sisal rug can work nicely in the space.

Uncoordinated, ill-fitting bedding can make your space look messy.

Zdenek Venclik/Shutterstock Blankets that are too big or too small won’t look right on a bed.

Fernandez also told Insider he avoids uncoordinated or ill-fitting bedding, as it looks messy.

When choosing bedding, make sure you pick sheets and blankets that are the right size, Fernandez said. If you have an extra-long mattress or added padding on your bed, you may want to size up your bedding.

Choose bedding with a pattern in contrasting colours if you have solid-coloured walls, Fernandez said. Alternatively, if you have heavily patterned walls and window treatments, you may want to go a little more subdued by choosing solid colours for your bed.

Either way, be sure that the colours coordinate with the rest of the room.

You won’t find a room lacking in personality, either.

Photographee.eu/Shutterstock A room without personal touches and photos may seem cold.

You’ll also want to remember to add personality to your room, Fernandez said. Adding a few personal touches to a bedroom can make it feel more like your own.

“I love a bedroom that reflects the personality of the person that rests there,” Fernandez told Insider. “It’s so easy to achieve with just a few touches.”

For instance, you can add a framed photo of a moment that brings you beautiful memories or a trinket gifted to you from a loved one, he suggested.

But you also won’t find too many accessories in his room, since they can easily overwhelm a space.

Joe Schmelzer/Getty Images Sometimes simple is best.

A bedroom is a place where you rest and relax, so when you fill it to the brim with decorative items such as tons of pillows, figurines, and boxes, you create chaos, Fernandez explained.

“When designing a bedroom, I cannot urge you more strongly to follow the golden rule of keeping it simple,” he told Insider.

To design a beautiful bedroom, select the decorative items you love, need, and use, and that’s all, he added.

Read More:

Interior designers share 10 ways to make your bedroom look better for free

Interior designers reveal the 10 things in your bedroom you should get rid of

Interior designers reveal 10 things you should get rid of to create a more peaceful space

Interior designers reveal 17 trends they wish would disappear

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.