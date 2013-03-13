A British Limo Service Wants To Make A Stretch Lamborghini Aventador

Photo: Cars For Stars

The stretch Hummer limousine has been around for a good while, and for party-goes who want a new ostentatious way to get around town, the next great ride may come from a British limousine company.Cars For Starts created an online rendering of a stretch Lamborghini Aventador, and it looks like an awesome way to go to your senior prom.



Cars For Stars says it has no current plans to turn the digital concept into a reality, but that it is looking for a “willing and passionate sponsor” to make it happen:

Extremely rewarding benefits of sponsoring the Lambo include 12 months of free advertising, as well as the renaming of the car to incorporate the name of the company! With the backing of someone who wants to see this stunning vehicle taken off the drawing board and onto the road, we’ll soon be able to see the stretch Lambo become a reality!

It’s a long shot, but if it ever gets made, it would probably be quite popular — though unable to match the real Aventador’s 0 to 60 mph time of 2.8 seconds.

Here’s the disappointingly small interior:

Photo: Cars For Stars

And the 3D video tour:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.