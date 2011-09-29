What The Country's Biggest Retailers Are Saying About The Economy

Photo: AP

Consumers continue to be depressed about the economy. However, retailers expect earnings pressure to ease.Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s retail research team prepared a report examining profit margins for key US retailer companies to get a gauge of sentiment. While margin pressure will remain during balance of the year, production costs should ease in 2012.



jewellers and department stores are better off for now. Most retailers admitted to being cautious of the uncertain economy and the volatility in the stock market. But overall, said they haven’t really felt the impact on sales yet.

Macy's '...We are cognisant of the less than ideal economic backdrop, as well as the price increases coming in some parts of our business. Having said that, we have great momentum with so many merchandise categories performing well and our initial experiences with price increases have proven to be generally consistent with our expectations in terms of the unit sales.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch Saks 'With the recent increased volatility and downturn in the financial markets and the overall uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, we're approaching the fall season a bit more cautiously and we'll continue to be very strategic with our expense capital and inventory spending, making investments in areas with the most potential for profitable growth.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch

Nordstrom 'We're mindful of the economic challenges facing all of us. However, we know from previous experiences that our customers remain receptive and we're able to evolve with them and provide a compelling reason to buy something new.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch Abercrombie & Fitch 'Going forward, our focus remains very much on execution against our long-term strategy and roadmap objectives. Costing pressures will be greater in the second half of the year, and macroeconomic uncertainty has increased. However, our strong top-line momentum and overall performance for the past several quarters give us confidence that we are well positioned to navigate through this environment.' Source: Abercrombie & Fitch Aeropostale 'While our trends have improved slightly since the second quarter, we believe it is prudent to take a cautious view of the third quarter and the remainder of the year, as uncertainty surrounding the macroeconomic and competitive environment remains and we continue to work through our merchandising initiatives.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch American Eagle 'Our comp is positive...The positive comp came as we went full bore into our back-to-school promotional strategy. As you know, it's very early in the third quarter.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch rue21 'Our average comp over the past 10 quarters has been around 4.5% and low single-digit feels like a consistently natural comp for a business. And more important, based on our August selling so far, we don't see any reason why that should change in the third quarter.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch Children's Place 'We're not seeing a slowdown in trend at all... We will continue our cautious approach to the balance of 2011 in light of the economy, product costs, conservative consumer spending and the highly promotional, competitive environment.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch

Ann Taylor 'We delivered a very strong double-digit comp in July due to the strength of the pre-fall assortments as well as our successful end-of-season clearance activities. Therefore, we entered August significantly down in in-store unit inventory resulting in a slow start for the month. However, as we have received new fall product flow in, the business has gotten much stronger. And in fact, we are positive comping in both brands.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch Chicos FAS Express 'We wound up selling the things we hoped we would sell, which kind of says a good thing about August but, more importantly, it says good things in our opinion about going forward into September and October and holiday.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch The Gap The US economy has been a 'little lumpy in the last six months' but 'there is business out there.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch Limited Brands 'As we enter the fall season, we will remain focused on our customers, and we see opportunity to continue to do better. … The company now expects August comparable store sales to increase in the high single digit range versus its previous guidance for a low single digit increase. For 2011, the company increased its adjusted earnings per share forecast to $2.35 to $2.50 from $2.25 to $2.45 previously.' Source: Limited Brands

Lululemon Athletica 'As always our guidance, our outlook is influenced by what's going on in the macro economy. We all read the headlines. Having said that, we're not saying that we're seeing that in our business, but we're just being cautious of what's going on in the world. From a competitive point of view, as always we're watching the competition. We're aware of them. We are not seeing any measurable impact from new competition.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch Urban Outfitters '...We believe the recent political and macroeconomic events have influenced our customer, especially at Anthropologie where the trend has slowed compared to the other brands. So while we are confident in our strategies, and believe we have made great executional progress, we remain cautious for the second half, anticipating gradual improvements in our comparable sales and financial performance over the balance of the year and into spring 2012.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch Blue Nile 'We have seen strong growth in Q3 to date with July sales being the highest monthly sales growth for the year, but we would like to be cautious with our guidance based upon the uncertainty in the environment.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch Coach '...Our customers' outlook for the economy has been stable over the last few quarters, with a third of those surveyed still believing that the U.S. economy is improving. ...While the fall season is just underway, we are pleased with our current trends and consumers' continued response to our product and positioning.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch Signet 'Through three weeks of August, we're very pleased to say that the strength continues to hold. We've seen our sales remain pretty much in line with what we saw in second quarter. Obviously, we don't know what the economic future is going to hold for us, any of us, but we're cautiously optimistic that we're going to continue to execute at full throttle and our business will continue to be strong.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch Tiffany Inc. 'Despite continuing economic uncertainty, our strong first half performance gives us ample reason to remain confident about our prospects for the balance of the year. We are encouraged that total worldwide sales growth in the third quarter-to-date is continuing to exceed our expectations due to noteworthy strength in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Japan, demonstrating, once again, the attraction of the TIFFANY & CO. brand. We are increasing our full year earnings forecast to $3.65 - $3.75 per diluted share (not including nonrecurring expenses) from the previous forecast of $3.45 - $3.55 per diluted share due to the better-than-expected second quarter results.' Source: Tiffany Inc. JCPenney 'We expect the consumer environment to remain uncertain, we believe it is prudent to provide guidance for the fourth quarter and full year when visibility into these matters has improved. ...Customers in this economic environment have just decided to slow down routine purchasing, and they're focused on fashion and price points that meet their family budget in this economic environment.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch Kohl's 'There's no question that the consumer needs to be motivated more in order to buy today. And if you think about the period generally, most of the price increases that consumers are going to see, they're just kind of feeling for the first time. They might have seen some of them in June and July, but they're going to see much more broadly this fall as it hits in August, September, October. …We know we have to be very aggressive on marketing to motivate the consumer.' Source: Seeking Alpha TJX Companies 'We see the volatility in the macro environment and confusion around sourcing and pricing as playing to our strength and we will use our flexibility to take full advantage of the opportunities in the market place.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch Ross Stores '...Based on the recent stock market volatility and increased economic uncertainty, we believe it is prudent to be cautious in our outlook for the back half of the year.' Source: Bofa Merrill Lynch Now check out brands that are faring well despite the economy... The 10 Fastest Growing American Retail Brands >

