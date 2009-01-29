What Americans Fear Most About Obama

According to a recent WSJ/NBC News poll Americans aren’t too worried Obama will be soft on terrorists, screw up the Iraq withdrawal or go all gooey on liberal social issues.



Nope. They’re worried about that Obama will push us too far into Bailout Nation.

Roger Simon at Politico lays it out for us:

“The No. 1 fear that Americans have when it comes to Barack Obama is that he will go too far in ‘providing financial aid and loans to corporations.’ That got 52 per cent, the only concern shared by a majority of people,” Simon writes

