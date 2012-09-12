How Amazon Can Disrupt The Smartphone Industry

Amazon has been rumoured to be working on a smartphone, and some people even thought the phone would be revealed during last week’s big event.



Jeff Bezos never did unveil an Amazon-branded phone, though.

For a smartphone to be successful in an industry dominated by Apple and Google, Amazon needs to do one thing to stand out. Find out what that one thing is below:

Produced by William Wei

Don’t Miss:

• Everything We Expect Apple To Announce This Week

• Here’s Your Quick Two-Minute Guide To The iPhone 5

• Watch Out Google, Microsoft: Amazon Is Ready To Take The Number Two Spot In Tablets

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.