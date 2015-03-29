Amazon looked completely different 10 years ago -- here's what changed over the years

Sara Jaye/Getty Images Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos back in the early days

When Amazon launched way back in 1995, the company’s whole purpose was selling books.

Today, it’s a mega-company that sells hundreds of millions of products, makes its own tablets and phones, and plans to deliver packages via drone someday.

Thanks to The Internet Archive, though, we can revisit the early days and see exactly what Amazon used to look like.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

