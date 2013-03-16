How Your St. Patty's Partying Will Hurt Your Body And Mind

Photo: Flickr

We all enjoy a good party. But with St. Patty’s day just around the corner, we thought it might be time to remind ourselves what’s not so great about green beer and Irish car bombs — the dangers of over consumption.

See what alcohol does to your brain and body >

When you take alcohol into your body — no matter if it is in the form of wine, hard liquor, or beer — it all goes to the same place: Your stomach, then your small intestine.



In the intestines, the alcohol is absorbed into your bloodstream. From there it circulates through your entire body, where it crosses the barrier to get to your brain cells, and impacts countless other organs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.