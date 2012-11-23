What Alcohol Does To Your Body And Mind

While contemplating glugging down a few glasses of wine to get through the holidays, it might be a good idea to remember some of these facts about what’s not so great about wine —and other alcoholic beverages — the boozy bits.

While alcohol is legal, and some have evidence shows that wine may have positive health effects, alcohol also has immediate effects on the body and brain, and long-term, irreversible health effects.



When you take alcohol into your body — no matter if it is in the form of wine, hard liquor, or beer — it all goes to the same place: Your stomach, then your small intestine.

In the intestines, the alcohol is absorbed into your bloodstream. From there it circulates through your entire body, where it crosses the barrier to get to your brain cells, and impacts countless other organs.

On the bright side, some drinks have ingredients that give them positive health benefits, when taken in moderation, of course. A daily glass of red wine has also been touted as having multiple health benefits.

