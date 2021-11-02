This is what airline chefs actually do to prepare passenger meals onboard

Receiving an inflight meal on long-haul flights is the standard on most international carriers. Passengers can expect anything from a chicken or steak dish to eggs or pasta. Onboard meal Tyler Olson/Shutterstock

However, airplane food has not always been something passengers look forward to because of concerns it could taste mediocre, lack freshness, or contain questionable ingredients. Preparing meals onboard Milkovasa/Shutterstock

So, airlines are changing the expectation of meals onboard and have taken several routes to make that happen. For example, JetBlue introduced “Dig” dishes on its transatlantic routes for the economy cabin, which allow passengers to build their own meal right from their seatback screens. Flying JetBlue Airways from New York to London. Thomas Pallini/Insider Business Wire Source: JetBlue

The food is prepared fresh on the ground and passengers can select one of three entrees and two of three hot and cold sides dishes, making each meal customizable and personal. Flying JetBlue Airways from New York to London. Thomas Pallini/Insider Business Wire Source: JetBlue

Meanwhile, some airlines have taken a different approach and have employed onboard chefs to improve the meal experience for premium class passengers. onboard chef Turkish Airlines

Only five carriers worldwide offer this service, including Turkish Airlines…. onboard chef Turkish Airlines Source: Turkish Airlines

Saudia … chef Saudia Source: Saudia

Garuda Indonesia …. onboard chef Garuda Indonesia Source: Garuda Indonesia

Gulf Air… onboard chef Gulf Air Source: Gulf Air

And Austrian Airlines. onboard chef Austrian Airlines Source: Austrian Airlines

Etihad Airways formerly employed onboard chefs but dropped the service due to the pandemic in an effort to lower costs. Etihad onboard chef Lester Cohen/Contributor/Getty Images Source: Simple Flying

When someone hears “flying chef,” they may picture the employees cooking each individual appetizer, entree, and dessert right in the galley over an open flame at 35,000 feet (10,668.00m), but that is not reality. Airline meal kitchen on the ground Austrian Airlines Source: One Mile at a Time

Instead, the food experts are responsible for presentation, garnishing, and minor last-minute modifications for taste, like adding a sauce or spice. They do not cook from scratch in the galleys or a dedicated kitchen. Rather, food is pre-made on the ground and then reheated in the sky. onboard chef Austrian Airlines Source: One Mile at a Time

However, there are some foods, like eggs and steaks, that are made in small ovens concealed in the galleys. Ovens in galley of A380 Suchanun R/Shutterstock Source: One Mile at a Time

Because chefs have access to some cooking equipment and ingredients, they can modify meals based on traveler requests. Chefs can modify onboard meals Turkish Airlines Prestige Source: Austrian Airlines

For example, if a passenger orders a meal but does not like one ingredient or has a dietary restriction, chefs can swap it out for another from a different dish. Flight attendants do not always have the bandwidth to do that on other carriers. Turkish onboard meal Turkish Airlines Prestige Source: Austrian Airlines

Once the meals are ready, the flight attendants and chefs serve the dishes to the passengers and help with pairing the food with certain drinks, like red or white wine. meal service Austrian Airlines Source: One Mile at a Time

In many cases, passengers will not see the chefs before or after the meal service, and they typically wear flight attendant uniforms before changing into their chef uniform to prepare food. Chef prepares meal Reuters Source: One Mile at a Time

While having five-star made-to-order dishes onboard would be the height of luxury, flying chefs do add to the passenger experience by offering customizable meals, enhanced taste, and personalized customer service. Flying chefs Turkish Airlines Source: One Mile at a Time

Furthermore, airlines with this service typically invest more into their food products and source fresh ingredients that are quickly transferred from the kitchen to the aircraft, meaning the meals have not sat for a long time before being reheated. Workers prepare meals for airlines in a kitchen in Indonesia BK Awangga/Shutterstock Source: One Mile at a Time