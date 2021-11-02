This is what airline chefs actually do to prepare passenger meals onboard

- Flying chefs are slowly returning to the sky after the pandemic suspended the high-touch service.
- Inflight chefs are responsible for food preparation and taste but do not cook from scratch onboard.
- Only a handful of airlines worldwide have food experts onboard, with some retiring the service due to high costs.
Receiving an inflight meal on long-haul flights is the standard on most international carriers. Passengers can expect anything from a chicken or steak dish to eggs or pasta.
However, airplane food has not always been something passengers look forward to because of concerns it could taste mediocre, lack freshness, or contain questionable ingredients.
So, airlines are changing the expectation of meals onboard and have taken several routes to make that happen. For example, JetBlue introduced “Dig” dishes on its transatlantic routes for the economy cabin, which allow passengers to build their own meal right from their seatback screens.
Source: JetBlue, Business Wire
The food is prepared fresh on the ground and passengers can select one of three entrees and two of three hot and cold sides dishes, making each meal customizable and personal.
Source: JetBlue, Business Wire
Meanwhile, some airlines have taken a different approach and have employed onboard chefs to improve the meal experience for premium class passengers.
Only five carriers worldwide offer this service, including Turkish Airlines….
Source: Turkish Airlines
Saudia …
Source: Saudia
Garuda Indonesia ….
Source: Garuda Indonesia
Gulf Air…
Source: Gulf Air
And Austrian Airlines.
Source: Austrian Airlines
Etihad Airways formerly employed onboard chefs but dropped the service due to the pandemic in an effort to lower costs.
Source: Simple Flying
When someone hears “flying chef,” they may picture the employees cooking each individual appetizer, entree, and dessert right in the galley over an open flame at 35,000 feet (10,668.00m), but that is not reality.
Instead, the food experts are responsible for presentation, garnishing, and minor last-minute modifications for taste, like adding a sauce or spice. They do not cook from scratch in the galleys or a dedicated kitchen. Rather, food is pre-made on the ground and then reheated in the sky.
However, there are some foods, like eggs and steaks, that are made in small ovens concealed in the galleys.
Because chefs have access to some cooking equipment and ingredients, they can modify meals based on traveler requests.
Source: Austrian Airlines, Prestige
For example, if a passenger orders a meal but does not like one ingredient or has a dietary restriction, chefs can swap it out for another from a different dish. Flight attendants do not always have the bandwidth to do that on other carriers.
Source: Austrian Airlines, Prestige
Once the meals are ready, the flight attendants and chefs serve the dishes to the passengers and help with pairing the food with certain drinks, like red or white wine.
In many cases, passengers will not see the chefs before or after the meal service, and they typically wear flight attendant uniforms before changing into their chef uniform to prepare food.
While having five-star made-to-order dishes onboard would be the height of luxury, flying chefs do add to the passenger experience by offering customizable meals, enhanced taste, and personalized customer service.
Furthermore, airlines with this service typically invest more into their food products and source fresh ingredients that are quickly transferred from the kitchen to the aircraft, meaning the meals have not sat for a long time before being reheated.
Moreover, heating up the food individually and then assembling them on plates rather than all together in containers can make all the difference in freshness and taste.