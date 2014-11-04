Here's What Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Looks For In Job Candidates

To get hired at most companies, you’ll need to have excellent leadership skills, strong communication skills, and outstanding technical skills.

But to land a job at Airbnb you must have the ability to dream and think big.

Brian Chesky, the chief executive of Airbnb, told The New York Times’ Adam Bryant in a recent interview that he always looks for candidates “who see the world as it could be rather than as it is.”

This means he’s looking for innovators; those who will explore and introduce new ideas, and will be willing to take risks.

He told Bryant that the people he hires are “generally trusting — they’re not cynical, although they are very contrarian and they are willing to challenge the status quo. They are kids at heart — not in terms of maturity, but in terms of curiosity.”

One way he determines whether a candidate fits the bill is by asking them to summarize their life in three minutes.

He says this helps him figure out who people are, and the most remarkable things they have ever done in their lives, which allows him to determine whether they’re big dreamers and thinkers.

Chesky told The New York Times he believes that if a candidate hasn’t yet done anything remarkable in their life by the time they come in to interview with Airbnb, they “probably never will.”

Click here to read the full New York Times interview.

