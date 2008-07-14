What Activation Problems? Apple Moves 1 Million 3G iPhones (AAPL)

From Silicon Alley Insider:



We dropped by the 5th Avenue Apple store last night around 10pm, and saw that there was still a line of several dozen people waiting to get into the the store. Easy conclusion: Record sales for the new iPhone.

We were right! Apple says it sold 1 million 3G iPhones in the first three days the gadget was on sale, blowing past the performance of the 1.0 unit a year ago. That’s in line with projections from the likes of RBC analyst Mike Abramsky, who estimated that Apple would ship more than 1 million phones over the same time frame.

But it’s signifcantly higher than Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster’s estimate, released earlier this morning, which pegged sales at a mere 425,000. No idea what accounts for the discrepancy, so we expect to hear more from Gene later today.

See Also: Apple To Ship More Than 1 Million iPhones This Weekend, Says RBC

Piper Analyst Says Apple Sold 425,000 iPhones

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.