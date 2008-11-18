What About The Yahoo-AOL Deal?

Jerry Yang’s departure as CEO will likely ensure that the much-discussed Yahoo-AOL deal will remain unconsummated at least until Jerry’s successor takes over…and probably for some time thereafter. A deal like this will take a long time to close, and it’s hard to imagine a lame-duck CEO making this decision and then leaving it to a successor to execute.



