What About China?

A few things to ponder…



1. Does China remind you of the invincible USSR or industrious Japan in the late 1980s? What happened to them?

2. Will China’s big bubble prick too? Why? Cheap lending, sky high property and asset prices, out of control food inflation, censored media and food riots.

3. How and when will China’s day of reckoning come? What will be the consequences worldwide?

We welcome your participation in this Socratic dialogue.

