What A Victoria's Secret Model Looks Like Before She's Photoshopped

Photo: Wikimedia, CC.

It’s hard to believe, but according to Jezebel the images on the following pages are unretouched photos of Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes, who gave birth last year to her first child.They surfaced on this online bulletin board for fashion industry/model obsessives. Originally, they were posted on Victoria’s Secret’s web site, Jezebel says, before being removed.



There are two conclusions to be drawn from these images:

Surprisingly little Photoshop work is done on Victoria’s Secret catalogues. Victoria’s Secret has a depressingly high level of intolerance for even the tiniest of flaws on the world’s most beautiful women.

If you look very closely at the images, you can see that Kroes’ skin wrinkles when she twists, that when she frowns her face has frown lines, and that she shaves her armpits.

These signs of humanity don’t appear in the catalogue, of course.

