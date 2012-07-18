What A Successful Facebook Mobile Strategy May Look Like

Even Mark Zuckerberg concedes that the biggest challenge on Facebook’s plate is developing a viable mobile strategy. The question is: How? In recent announcements, the company has shown that it’s thinking hard about the answer. Here are some things Facebook’s mobile engineers should consider.



The problem is devilish: Moving Facebook to smartphones and tablets changes almost everything about the user experience. (Zuckerberg said as much last week in an interview with Bloomberg News.) Add the fact that Facebook’s mobile apps are notoriously slow, and the difficulty compounds.

