Everything Your Startup Does And Does Not Need

If you visit a startup using Microsoft products, talking on their own phone system, sitting in an office with central air conditioning, you’re visiting a startup that’s doing something wrong.



That’s according to Chris Dixon, an angel investor and co-founder of Hunch, who has typed up his list of what startups do and don’t need.

Startups DO need nice sunny offices near public transportation. They DO NOT need a vacation policy or a COO.

If you’re building your own startup, or you work at one, Chris’s list is a fun read.

