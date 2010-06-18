Everything Your Startup Does And Does Not Need

Jay Yarow

If you visit a startup using Microsoft products, talking on their own phone system, sitting in an office with central air conditioning, you’re visiting a startup that’s doing something wrong.

That’s according to Chris Dixon, an angel investor and co-founder of Hunch, who has typed up his list of what startups do and don’t need.

Startups DO need nice sunny offices near public transportation. They DO NOT need a vacation policy or a COO.

If you’re building your own startup, or you work at one, Chris’s list is a fun read.

DOES NEED: A sunny office helps keep life worth living

DOES NEED: Windows that open, so you can get some fresh air

DOES NEED: A democratically controlled music system will save you from an aural disaster

DOES NEED: Two forms of Internet access so you have a backup when things get heavy

DOES NEED: Beer on Fridays

DOES NEED: EVDO cards so you can work remotely

DOES NEED: Video game system, even if you never play it, is obligatory for a startup

DOES NEED: A good coffee maker is needed to keep everyone chugging along

DOES NEED: Proximity to public transportation makes everyone's life easier

DOES NEED: Proximity to the park is a good idea too.

DOES NEED: Heating that goes all night, so you stay warm while you sleep in the office

DOES NEED: Healthcare plans for everyone, just in case one of your employees breaks a foot or something

DOES NEED: Mac computers, with extra monitors

DOES NEED: Plants just make the office feel nicer

DOES NEED: Lots of in-person interaction makes life worth living

DOES NEED: GMail and Google Docs are a must so people can work together

DOES NEED: Soft lighting, so you're not getting harshed

OK! That's what you NEEDED. Now it's time for things you DON'T need.

DOES NOT NEED: Fancy chairs. They are a waste of money, just get good enough chairs

DOES NOT NEED: Expensive art on the walls

DOES NOT NEED: A vacation policy. Let the employees decide.

DOES NOT NEED: A PR firm. Just blog and talk to people on your own. (And make something great.)

DOES NOT NEED: A dress code

DOES NOT NEED: Private offices

DOES NOT NEED: Bureaucratic COOs and GMs

DOES NOT NEED: Business cards. What waste of money!

DOES NOT NEED: Microsoft products. Avoid them!

DOES NOT NEED: Free lunch

DOES NOT NEED: Central air conditioning

DOES NOT NEED: A doorman

DOES NOT NEED: A Phone system. Just use your mobile phones

DOES NOT NEED: A set time for people to be at the office each morning

DOES NOT NEED: Meetings

DOES NOT NEED: Carpeting.

