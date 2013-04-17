This Is What A 'Pressure-Cooker Bomb' Looks Like

One of the bombs used in Monday’s terrorist attack on Boston was reportedly stuffed into a pressure cooker. Here’s how one war correspondent describes “pressure-cooker bombs,” which are commonly used in Afghanistan:
Havin dealt with these IEDs myself, can say pressure cookers are the most easy-to-make improvised bombs, possible to make with minimum tools
— LT Mustafa Kazemi (@combatjourno) April 16, 2013
Here’s a more detailed explanation of a pressure-cooker bomb from the Department of Homeland Security: (h/t Kalashnikitty)
via DoD
