Credit Suisse Employee Goes Nuts, Trashes Cubicle

According to an email received by Dealbreaker, an employee got drunk and trashed his colleague’s cubicle over the weekend, perhaps on Friday after everyone in the office had left to go on vacation with their managing director.



First a space heater accident and now this. Looks like CSFB employees really take pride in their ability to destroy their own office space.

rumour has it that the guy was fired and may lose his shot at a private equity gig he had lined up for this summer. If this sort of thing happens again (third time’s a charm!), it’ll be interesting to see what kind offices Credit Suisse still has standing, if any.

Photo: Dealbreaker.com

See more at Dealbreaker >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.