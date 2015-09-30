A nutritionist shares pictures of everything she eats in a day

If you’re trying to eat right, then following the diet of a nutritionist is probably a good start.

Ruth Frechman, a registered dietitian nutritionist, starts her morning with cinnamon-sprinkled oatmeal and keeps low-calorie snacks like popcorn on hand throughout the day.

“My favourite foods are fruit and nuts,” says Frechman, who is the author of The Food Is My Friend Diet.”

Frechman combines her diet with 30 minutes to 2 hours of exercise a day. She mixes it up between yoga, walking or jogging, swimming, hiking, and Zumba.

“If I gain some weight, it’s usually because I eat too many nuts or eat out too much,” she says.

To see how a nutritionist eats, Frechman shared a typical day of meals. Scroll down to see the pictures, along with her own commentary.

I am thirsty when I wake up, so I start the day with a combo juice of calcium-fortified orange juice and 100% cranberry juice. Ruth Frechman I dilute it with water, otherwise it's too sweet. I love the sweet/sour taste, besides all the vitamin C, potassium, folic acid, calcium, and diuretic benefits from the cranberry juice. Ruth Frechman On the way to work, around 8:30 a.m., almost every day I eat oatmeal with unsalted peanuts and cinnamon in the car. Ruth Frechman Here's a close-up. Ruth Frechman When I get to the office, I make a big mug of decaf, mocha latte coffee and go over my emails. I love them! I use instant decaffeinated coffee with a teaspoon of 100% cacao (natural unsweetened cocoa) topped with a very generous amount of 1% milk. The non-alkalized cocoa powder provides heart healthy flavanols, which may be otherwise processed out in dark chocolate. I drink three to four of these big mugs throughout the day and night to stay hydrated and get a source of calcium. Ruth Frechman I need a mid-morning snack, so around 11 a.m. I eat 1/3 -- 1/2 bar of my favourite chocolate chip cookie dough Quest bar. Sometimes it's fruit or nuts. Ruth Frechman I get hungry between 12-1 p.m. and eat lunch consisting of plain Greek yogurt with fruit, nuts, and Fibre One cereal (for added fibre). Ruth Frechman Here, I made it with frozen blueberries, watermelon, and walnuts. Sometimes it's a giant plate of chopped vegetables with the yogurt, salad dressing, and nuts with some whole grain crackers. Ruth Frechman I was hungry again at 2 p.m. and made my own microwave popcorn with olive oil. I love popcorn and have to measure it out or I eat too much. Ruth Frechman I also had a giant handful of baby carrots. Ruth Frechman Around 4 p.m. I was feeling stressed but not hungry, so I chewed my favourite peppermint gum. The more stressed I am, the more pieces of gum I chew at a time. Up to 4 pieces! Ruth Frechman I got home early around 5 p.m. and was tired and hungry, so I ate a handful of peanut M&Ms for a chocolate, sugar energy boost. Since I am sensitive to caffeine, chocolate is the only caffeine I need and is usually included in my daily diet. Ruth Frechman My husband wasn't around, so I had leftover Indian food for dinner around 6:30 p.m. I love Indian food and created this dish the night before: curry chicken, onions, apples, raisins, and coconut with garlic naan. Ruth Frechman On the way to my 8:30 p.m. yoga class, I bring a big bottle of iced water. Ruth Frechman When I get home, I like to drink flavored sparkling water around 9:45-10 p.m., while watching some TV. Ruth Frechman

