What A Job Offer From Apple Looks Like

Reading around Twisted founder Glyph Lefkowitz’s various blogs, it’s pretty clear he admires Apple CEO Steve Jobs.



So what did Glyph do when he got a job offer in the mail from Apple last week? Like any good Apple fanatic, he “unboxed” it, á la gadget blogs Gizmodo and Engadget.

Unboxing, according to a nice explainer in the Register, is “a new form of geek porn” wherein “people film themselves unwrapping new products from the likes of Palm, Nokia and Nintendo.”

Below, we’ve pasted some his images and some of what Glyph wrote. You can almost smell the enthusiasm dripping from his sans-serif:

An Unboxing You Won’t See On Gizmodo or Engadget

Here it is: the iOffer.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acb518f0000000000600e0d/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

The lack of anything but the logo on the outside of the envelope is understated. It simply says: “You know who we are. You know what this is.” To be fair, since I was lucky enough to get one of these, I also know who they were and what it was because someone called me to tell me that I would be receiving it in the mail.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acb519600000000003f4978/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

