What A Hypothetical 8-Team College Football Playoff Would Look Like After Week 9

After two straight major shake-ups at the top of the college football rankings, week nine was relatively stable with just one new team in our weekly 8-team playoff projection.

Below, we take a look at what an 8-team playoff might look like this season if things continue the way they are going now.

To determine the field for an 8-team playoff, we projected the champions of the five major BCS conferences and then selected three at-large teams.

Here are the eight teams and how they would be seeded (record in parentheses):

Clemson jumps back up into the tournament thanks to their win over Maryland and Missouri’s overtime loss to South Carolina. The other major change was at the top where Oregon slid past Florida State and would now be the 2-seed and would face Miami in a hypothetical first-round match-up.

Once again, no teams would have a real complaint this week as the top eight teams according to the BCS are all included in this scenario as all five projected conference champions are ranked in the top-8. The best teams that would be left on the outside looking in would be Missouri (no. 9 in the BCS rankings) and Auburn (no. 11 in the BCS rankings).

Here is what the bracket might look like…

SportsLogos.net

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.