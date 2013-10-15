What A Hypothetical 8-Team College Football Playoff Would Look Like After Week 7

In week seven action, we had the first major shake-up at the top of the college football world. The result was three new teams in our weekly 8-team playoff projection.

Below, we take a look at what an 8-team playoff might look like this season if things continue the way they are going now. With so much parity at the top of the college football universe, what the sport really needs is an 8-team playoff, and not the 4-team playoff we will see starting in 2014.

To determine the field for an 8-team playoff, we projected the champions of the five major BCS conferences and then selected three at-large teams.

Here are the eight teams and how they would be seeded (record in parentheses):

Oklahoma, Georgia, Stanford were knocked out with losses. Texas Tech, Louisville, and LSU have jumped up to take their spots. In addition, Ohio State and Florida State each move up a spot with Stanford dropping out.

The best teams that would be left on the outside looking in would be Texas A&M (#7 in the Harris and Coaches polls, 12.0 average in BCS computers) and Missouri (#14 in the Harris and Coaches polls, 5.6 average in BCS computers).

Here is what the bracket might look like. Just imagine a Saturday with four football games featuring match-ups of top-10 teams playing for more than just a random bowl’s trophy. It would potentially be even bigger than the championship game a month later…

