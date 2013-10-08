What A Hypothetical 8-Team College Football Playoff Would Look Like After Week 6

In week six action, several top-10 teams had close calls but all held on to keep their records unblemished. Meanwhile, Florida State announced their presence with authority by blowing out 25th-ranked Maryland by 63 points.

More than ever, the parity at the top of the college football universe shows that what the sport really needs is an 8-team playoff, and not the 4-team playoff we will see starting in 2014.

Below, we take a look at what an 8-team playoff might look like this season if things continue the way they are going now. To determine the field for an 8-team playoff, we projected the champions of the five major BCS conferences and then selected three at-large teams.

Here are the eight teams and how they would be seeded (record in parentheses):



The best teams that would be left on the outside looking in would be Louisville (#8 in AP poll, #8 in Coaches Poll, 17.0 average in BCS computers), Texas A&M (#9, #9, 17.6), and LSU (#10, #11, 10.4).

And here is what the bracket might look like. Just imagine a Saturday with four football games featuring match-ups of top-10 teams playing for more than just a random bowl’s trophy. It would potentially be even bigger than the championship game a month later…

* based on five of the six BCS computer rankings that are currently available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.