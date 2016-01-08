Here's what a worst-case scenario in China means for stocks

Sam Ro

One of the leading concerns in the world right now is China and its decelerating pace of growth. Currently, China is growth at a 6.9% pace.

UBS’s base case is that growth slows to 6.2% in 2016 and 5.8% in 2017.

But some fear that that slowdown could become more sharp and sudden in what folks would characterise as a hard-landing scenario. UBS says this “extremely unlikely scenario” means real growth falls to 4%.

Here’s what the think it means for stocks:

Equities: No escape from de-rating even if revenue impact small

The revenue impact on the S&P 500 will be minimal, likely around 1% even if Asia Pacific (not just China) related revenues declined 20-30%. For this index 2016 earnings growth is likely to decline only from 5% to 3.75%. This isn’t true for Europe and Asia Pacific, where earnings are likely to drop 5-10% and 40% respectively. Higher credit spreads, and risk aversion will imply rising cost of equity, which should cause all markets to de-rate. MSCI World could drop 25-30% while the decline in MSCI EM should be around of 40%. There will be a lot of sector variation below these headlines, on which we provide detailed views at the end of this document.

