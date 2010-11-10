What A Groupon Bear Sounds Like

Photo:

Themath is a reader of Business Insider, and originally posted this as a comment to this post.

They take in 550 million They give back an average of 65% to merchants leaving 193 million They spend 13 million a month on advertising (156) leaving 37 million They have 2400 employees which costs 80 million leaving a negative balance of 43 million. Who wants to bet me they raise more then 43 million this round? Guys, this is a ponzi scheme and everyone is drinking the koolaid…this doesnt even take into account the merchant backlash which is imminent!

