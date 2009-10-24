What A Flight Path Looks Like When The Pilot (Possibly) Falls Asleep





This is what a flight path looks like when a pilot (possibly) falls asleep en route.Investigators are still trying to figure out why a flight from San Diego to Minneapolis went 150 miles beyond the destination, while also not responding to messages from the ground.

The pilots’ explanation, they were having a ‘heated discussion about airline policy.” (Image from FlightAware via Mike Hudack)

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae1addb0000000000b791ab/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

