The Sound Of A Star Being Shredded By A Black Hole

Move over John Williams.



CNN’s Libby Lewis recently interviewed Dr. Jon Miller, a University of Michigan astrophysicist who has converted the wavelength frequency of a dying star into sound.

“We looked at the period at which the light from this star getting shredded, how that light varied with time. And that frequency, to explain it better, we decided a music analogy would work.”

The soundtrack begins at the 4-minute mark.





