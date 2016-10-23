Here's what a computer is thinking when it plays chess against you

A co-lead at Google’s Big Picture data visualisation group has created an online version of chess called the Thinking Machine 6, which lets you play against a computer and visualise all of its possible moves. While the computer may not be the most advanced player, the program provides you with an inside look into how your artificial opponent’s mind works. Here’s a look at how it works.

