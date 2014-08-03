What A Cliff-Hanger, Last-Minute Penalty Kick Gives NSW Their First Super Rugby Title

Waratahs win the Super Rugby Grand Final. Photo: Mark Nolan/ Getty

It’s the 79th minute.

The score is 32-30, NSW are down.

NSW are awarded a penalty goal from 45 metres.

NSW five-eight Bernard Foley takes the kick…

GOAL!

In front of more than 61,000 fans in the Super Rugby grand final against the Crusaders last night, NSW won their first Super title in the competitions 19-year history.

Foley admitted the kick was on the border of his ability but thanked the rugby gods for looking out for him.

“I knew it was right on my distance. I knew I didn’t have much left in it. I had to give it a lot. The rugby Gods are smiling over us,” he said “It was just reward I suppose for what the team has done. To win like that is probably a dream come true.”

The Tahs started the match with such pace that they had 14 points on the board in as many minutes.

NSW were leading 20-13 at the break, but it was at the 50th minute that the seven-time champions, the Crusaders, showed they were going down without a fight and took the lead.

But in the end it was Foley’s tenth kick of the night that got NSW over the line.

The cliff-hanging win at ANZ Stadium saw the Tahs remain the only unbeaten team at home this season.

The team has invited fans to official celebrations in Sydney’s CBD this Tuesday.

Official celebration event – Tuesday in CBD at 12:15pm, hosted by Premier @mikebairdMP. More – http://t.co/YfXTEuH7tG pic.twitter.com/Q1APKd6jqZ — NSW Waratahs (@NSWWaratahs) August 2, 2014

