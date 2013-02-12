What A Billionaire Gets For His Birthday

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett

Photo: Twitter

Bill Gates hosted an “Ask Me Anything” on Reddit yesterday and a commenter wanted to know what the billionaire receives for his birthdays.His response: “Free software. Just kidding. Books actually.”



His favourite book?

“My favourite of the last decade in Pinker’s Better Angels of our Nature,” says Gates. “It is long but profound look at the reduction in violence and discrimination over time.”

Gates was also asked about the “cheapest thing that gives him pleasure since he became wealthy.”

“Kids. Cheap cheeseburgers. Open Course Ware courses…” says Gates.

