What A $275 CPM Ad Looks Like

Thrillist, the email newsletter for dudes with almost 1 million subscribers, will start placing streaming video ads in its emails, via a partnership with email security firm Goodmail.



Thrillist founder Ben Lerer tells us his company will sell the ads at a $275 CPM (cost per 1,000 impressions), or a slight premium from the $250 CPM he charges for standard sponsor emails. “We’re not trying to make more money off video units,” he says. “We just want to continue to find new ways to help our partners reach our guys.”

Canon will be the first video email ad. Here’s a screenshot:

Earlier this year, Lerer told us that Thrillist is profitable and will bring in somewhere between $5 million and $10 million in revenue this year. This week, he said the company’s EBITDA is in the “seven figures.”

