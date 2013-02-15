What 6 Viral Internet Meme Stars Actually Look Like

Photo: KnowYourMeme
Millions of people across the Internet have seen the Overly-Attached Girlfriend, Scumbag Steve and Grumpy Cat memes.Memes are photos with big blocks of text overlaid, and they generally have a theme. They often start as a single photo of one person; parts of the photo are then extracted or manipulated in Photoshop and made popular by Internet communities like Reddit. Obama was recently a meme victim.
What do all of these Internet meme stars look like when they’re not captured in awkward moments or changed in Photoshop?
Meet the stars of your favourite memes, and what they look like in real life.
One of the most famous Internet memes is The Ridiculously Photogenic Guy. It stars 25-year-old Zeddie Little who happened to be running a race and was spotted in the background of a group photo by Facebook users.
Another Reddit user claimed this was the actual Ermahgerd/Berks girl, Maggie. At a glance, Maggie looks like a closer match.
Millions of people have seen Scumbag Steve, whose actual name is Blake Boston. The picture was taken by Boston's mother.
The Good Guy Greg Meme has been viewed more than 2.2 million times. It was created as the antithesis to Scumbag Steve.
The Overly Attached Girlfriend meme has been seen a few million times. The photo was yanked from a YouTube video in which a girl sang a rendition of Justin Bieber's song, 'Boyfriend.'
But actually, the overly attached girlfriend is really cute. Her name is Laina Walker, and she's 20.
Bad Luck Brian has been featured on sites like BuzzFeed. It's a boy named Kyle's 7th grade yearbook picture.
Kyle submitted his photo to Reddit and received more than 3,500 comments. He recalls his principal making him retake the yearbook photo because she thought he was purposely making the face.
Tard's first photo was submitted to reddit by his owner's brother, a man named Bryan. Here's a screen grab from the initial Grumpy Cat YouTube video.
