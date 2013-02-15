What 6 Viral Internet Meme Stars Actually Look Like

You’ll never believe this is the girl from the meme.

Photo: KnowYourMeme

Millions of people across the Internet have seen the Overly-Attached Girlfriend, Scumbag Steve and Grumpy Cat memes.Memes are photos with big blocks of text overlaid, and they generally have a theme. They often start as a single photo of one person; parts of the photo are then extracted or manipulated in Photoshop and made popular by Internet communities like Reddit. Obama was recently a meme victim.



What do all of these Internet meme stars look like when they’re not captured in awkward moments or changed in Photoshop?

Meet the stars of your favourite memes, and what they look like in real life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.