Three Techniques The Army Uses To Toughen Soldiers Up

Photo: U.S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Timothy Solano

Via Annie Murphy Paul‘s very interesting article in Time:1) “Mental toughness comes from thinking like an optimist.”



The program’s key message: Mental toughness comes from thinking like an optimist. “People who don’t give up have a habit of interpreting setbacks as temporary, local and changeable,” notes Penn psychology professor Martin Seligman, describing the intervention in a recent journal article. When such individuals encounter adversity, they think to themselves: “It’s going away quickly; it’s just this one situation, and I can do something about it.” Sergeants learn to analyse their beliefs and emotions about failure, and to avoid describing failure as permanent, pervasive and out of their control — all characterizations that undermine mental toughness.

2) “Resist “catastrophic thinking” — the tendency to assume the worst.”

Another pillar of psychological fortitude is the ability to resist “catastrophic thinking” — the tendency to assume the worst.

3) “Practice gratitude and generosity”

Lastly, the drill sergeants in Seligman’s program are taught two capacities that might seem at odds with mental toughness: gratitude and generosity. Participants learn how to “hunt for the good stuff” — to look for and appreciate the ways in which they are fortunate. And they learn not to judge too hastily subordinates who themselves seem to lack grit.

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Related posts:

What four psychological techniques did the government use to increase Navy SEAL passing rates?

Are the best military leaders stern or supportive?

Does being a military sniper make you dehumanize people?

Permalink

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.