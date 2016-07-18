What Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and 17 other business visionaries were doing in their 20s

Where some might see failure, others might see opportunity for success — and when you’re in your twenties, it can be hard to distinguish which is which.

Salesforce founder Marc Benioff made his first $1 million at 25. At the same age, Spanx founder Sara Blakely was a door-to-door office supply salesman.

Both entrepreneurs are now billionaires running game-changing companies that are featured on our first ever edition of the Business Insider 100: The Creators — a nod to some of the most successful and visionary business leaders who are changing the world for the better.

To show that no two success stories are alike, we put together 18 stories of what people from our Creators ranking were doing in their twenties.

