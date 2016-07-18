What Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and 17 other business visionaries were doing in their 20s

Where some might see failure, others might see opportunity for success — and when you’re in your twenties, it can be hard to distinguish which is which.
Salesforce founder Marc Benioff made his first $1 million at 25. At the same age, Spanx founder Sara Blakely was a door-to-door office supply salesman.
Both entrepreneurs are now billionaires running game-changing companies that are featured on our first ever edition of the Business Insider 100: The Creators — a nod to some of the most successful and visionary business leaders who are changing the world for the better.
To show that no two success stories are alike, we put together 18 stories of what people from our Creators ranking were doing in their twenties.
By the time Khan graduated the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1998, he had three degrees under his belt -- two bachelors in mathematics and computer science and a masters in engineering. When he was 25, he was pursuing an MBA at Harvard Business School.
Khan spent the following years as a hedge fund analyst, and it wasn't until he started tutoring his cousin in 2004 that the idea for Khan Academy: online videos aimed to help provide low-income students with free tutoring and test preparation.
Right before Pixar was created, Lasseter was a graduate fresh out of the California Institute of Arts. In 1979, when he was 22, he immediately landed a job as an animator for Walt Disney Feature Animation. After a couple of years, he was fired from the company because he, 'felt so strongly about computer animation and wouldn't take no for an answer.'
Luckily in 1983, he was hired by George Lucas for the Lucasfilm Computer Division. Three years later, the group eventually turned into Pixar when it was purchased by Steve Jobs.
St. Louis-born Meyer moved to New York after getting his degree in political science from Trinity College. The night before his LSAT exam, 25-year-old Meyer was getting cold feet. He told his uncle he no longer wanted to be a lawyer, but was unsure of what career path to pursue. Meyer's uncle suggested he take his passion for food and open a restaurant. The Union Square Hospitality Group founder then took a job as a host at a restaurant in NYC before he opened Union Square Cafe in 1985 at 27.
After graduating from the University of California-Santa Cruz in 1996, Peretti moved to New Orleans, where he taught technology at a prep school. At 22, Peretti was teaching students how make websites and create games -- an experience, he says, that led him to get into MIT's Innovation Lab at age 25. It was around that time that he sent an email to Nike, which became his first viral sensation and gave him the spark to go on to cofound The Huffington Post and Buzzfeed.
Before becoming the youngest self-made female billionaire, Blakely wanted to be a lawyer. But after taking her LSAT twice, and receiving less than desirable scores, Blakely abandoned her dream. She wound up working at Disney World -- manning the now defunct World of Motion ride -- but quit after three months. She then took a job at an office supply company and by age 25 became their national sales trainer. Two years later she began planning to launch her hosiery company Spanx.
When Nadella was 22, he moved from Hyderabad, India, to the US where he attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee earning a masters degree in computer science. He then moved to Chicago in 1992 to briefly work for Sun Microsystems before joining Microsoft at age 24.
The daughter of a high school teacher and a physicist, Wojcicki attended Yale University where she graduated with a bachelors in biology. She then spent 10 years as a healthcare analyst on Wall Street. In 2000, when she was around 27 years old, Wojcicki took the MCAT but never actually pursued medical school, instead starting genetics testing company
23andMe six years later.
Pioneer of the 'one-for-one' model -- wherein companies donate a product for each one a customer purchases -- Mycoskie started his first business, EZ Laundry, when he dropped out of college. Mycoskie eventually sold the business and started another before taking a break in 2002. During the break, Mycoskie, who was around 26 years old, joined the second season of 'The Amazing Race' with his sister. Though they didn't win the competition, it was during his time on the show that he promised to return to Argentina. A few years later, he visited the country for about a month -- it was then that he came up with the idea for Toms.
After graduating from Bowdoin college in 1983, a 23-year-old Hastings spent two and a half years in Swaziland teaching maths. When he returned, he enrolled at Stanford University to obtain a master's degree in computer science. Hastings then went on to become a software developer before creating Netflix in 1997.
Right after graduating the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1997 with a degree in accounting, Kauss spent a number of years as a CPA for Ernst & Young. During that time, Kauss was bit with the entrepreneural bug. While working for clients like Pets.com and GeoCities, she decided she would enroll in Harvard Business School to start her own company. After graduating in 2003, she spent several years in commercial real estate and consulting before eventually starting S'well in 2010.
Before he became a beloved movie star and burgeoning tech investor, Kutcher studied biochemical engineering at the University of Iowa in the mid-1990s. But after being approached by a talent scout for modelling in 1997, Kutcher packed his bags and moved to New York at the age of 19. From there, Kutcher moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. He spent much of his twenties -- from 1998 to 2006 -- playing Kelso on 'That '70s Show' and starring in movies like 'Dude, Where's My Car?' and 'Just Married.'
Alba was 19 when she was cast in the television show 'Dark Angel.' The show lasted for two seasons and landed Alba a Golden Globe nomination. At the same time, the Honest Company cofounder said she was battling anorexia. By the time she was 25, her career took off and she starred in 'Fantastic Four' and 'Sin City.'
Born in Louisiana, DeGeneres got her start at a New Orleans comedy club in 1981 when she was about 23 years old. A year later, in 1982, a recording of one of her performances got her recognised by Showtime as the 'Funniest Person in America.' By the time she was 28, DeGeneres was featured on her first HBO special, 'Young Comedians Reunion
.'
The former mayor of New York City, Bloomberg studied electrical engineering at Johns Hopkins University then immediately went to get his MBA from Harvard Business School. He graduated Harvard in 1966 and, at 24 years old, was hired at Salomon Brothers, where he was eventually named partner in 1972 before going on to start his blockbuster financial services business Bloomberg L.P.
UCLA dropout and Uber founder Kalanick started his first company in 1999 when he was still in school. Kalanick, who was about 22 at the time, had cofounded a file sharing service called Scour. When the company was sued for $250 billion by a slew of media companies, Kalanick filed for Chapter 11 and started a new company, Red Swoosh. Red Swoosh was eventually acquired in 2007 for $23 million, and Kalanick went on to start Uber.
Before graduating the University of Pennsylvania, designer Burch landed a job with a designer named Zoran and immediately moved to New York. She then went on to work at Harper's Bazaar, Ralph Lauren, and Vera Wang. As she was climbing the fashion ladder in the early 1990s, she met a real estate mogul's son and they were married and divorced in under a year -- she was 26 at the time.
In 1996, Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, came up with the idea for Under Armour at the age of 23. Within a matter of two years, Plank was able to take the athletic apparel business from his grandmother's basement to the company's first headquarters and warehouse in Baltimore.
After graduating from Princeton University, the Amazon founder worked for telecommunications company Fitel for two years before moving to Bankers Trust. At age 26, he was recruited by the hedge fund D.E. Shaw and, in four years, he became the company's youngest vice president.
