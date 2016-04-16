Here's what 20-somethings really want from their companies

According to a new report from Deloitte, two-thirds of millennials expect to leave their current job by 2020.

The 2016 Deloitte Millennial Survey polled 7,700 college-educated workers born after 1982 about their values, ambitions, and job satisfaction — or lack thereof.

Top complaints among millennials, who now represent the largest segment of the US workforce, are feeling underutilized and not being developed as leaders. Meanwhile, top requests include better work-life balance and more opportunities to progress.

The infographic below illustrates some of the survey’s most interesting findings and highlights what millennials really want from their companies.

