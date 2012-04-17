Here's What $2 Million Will Buy In Housing Markets Around The US

Photo: Zillow
In Georgia, anyone with $2 million can live like royalty in a stone castle, complete with towers and a double staircase.But in Boston, that same amount will only get you a two-bedroom penthouse.
Our friends at Zillow helped us figure out what a home buyer can get for around $2 million in real estate markets across the country.
In Scottsdale, Ariz., $2 million buys a five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom mountainside mansion.
In Alpharetta, Ga., $2 million buys a seven-bedroom home in a gated community. The home has a hot tub and pool with a waterfall.
In Washington DC, $2 million buys a three-bedroom house at the Cloisters. The house includes two sitting rooms, a gourmet kitchen, and for an extra $500,000, can come with furniture by Ralph Lauren.
In Chicago, $2 million buys a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, Victorian Romanesque home with an elevator. The house has a penthouse solarium and two terraces.
In Yorba Linda, Calif., $2 million buys a five-bedroom home with a media room, a handcrafted iron staircase, and gated grounds that include a pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen.
In Spring, Texas, $2 million buys a five-bedroom house that sits on one acre of land with a pool, spa, and tiered fountain.
In Boston, $2 million buys a brand-new two-bedroom penthouse in the South End. The open floor plan includes a wall of retractable glass and two fireplaces.
Also in Chicago, $2 million buys a four-bedroom vintage home with a gourmet kitchen and landscaped garden.
In Mercer Island, Wash., $2.095 million buys a five-bedroom waterfront home with glass walls offering 180-degree views of the water.
In Ranger, Ga., $2 million buys a stone castle that sits on more than 71 acres of forest. In addition to an indoor pool and solarium, there are 40-foot-high ceilings.
In New York, $2.095 million buys a two-bedroom in Zinc Condominium. The apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows and the building offers a fitness centre and private storage unit to residents.
In Edwardsburg, Mich, $2.099 million buys a four-bedroom, five-bathroom lake house on Eagle Lake. The property includes a guest house and pole barn.
In Paradise Valley, Ariz., $2.1 million buys a five-bedroom home in a gated community. The property has terraces that overlook a heated pool, spa, and putting green.
In Fort Worth, Texas, $2.1 million buys a four-bedroom home with a man cave, pool, and cascading waterfall.
Also in New York, $2.1 million buys a 2,560-square foot loft that includes a media room and has views of the Empire State Building.
