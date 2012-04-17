Here's What $2 Million Will Buy In Housing Markets Around The US

Photo: Zillow

In Georgia, anyone with $2 million can live like royalty in a stone castle, complete with towers and a double staircase.But in Boston, that same amount will only get you a two-bedroom penthouse.



Our friends at Zillow helped us figure out what a home buyer can get for around $2 million in real estate markets across the country.

